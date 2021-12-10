Melstone, Montana’s Sage Newman Talks Big Week at the NFR in Vegas

Melstone, Montana saddle bronc rider Sage Newman scored his first-ever NFR paycheck this week at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. We caught up with him in person during Cowboy Christmas Thursday afternoon.

Aaron Flint: You have had a great week collected your first ever NFR paycheck? How does it just feel to be in this moment right now? Sage Newman: Oh, it's an incredible. You know, I just kind of started out a little bit slow, but these last couple rounds I've been picking up and I'm just warming up.

What's it like competing in the National Finals Rodeo? He says they treat you like rockstars.

Sage Newman: You walk in that building- electricity in there. It's unreal. It gets your blood pumping for sure. I mean, it's pretty wild.

So what will next week look like, after a big week at the NFR? Does he get to take some vacation time and relax?

Sage Newman: Oh, no, I'll probably go back and we have cows to feed and everything else. So I'll probably get back to work and then pretty soon it'll be Denver and Fort Worth and all them and then we'll start rodeoing again.

In the photo below (L to R) is Aaron and Jessica Flint, saddle bronc rider Sage Newman, and Brad Tilden from Rand's Custom Hats.

Credit Aaron Flint

