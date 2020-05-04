MT Air National Guard Will Flyover Billings on Wednesday (5/6)

In a salute to first responders on the first lines of the COVID-19 battle, the Montana Air National Guard will flyover 21 Montana cities this Wednesday, May 6, according to the Montana National Guard Facebook page. Traditionally, flyovers, or what the British call "flypasts," are used for "ceremonial or honorific flights" (via Wikipedia).

The 120th Airlift Wing is scheduled to leave Great Falls at 10:15 a.m. MDT on Wednesday with two different flyover teams. One with a planned loop around western Montana, the other will cover the eastern part of the state.

According to post on Facebook, the eastern loop flyover plan will have The Montana Air National Guard over Lewistown around 10:35 a.m., then up to Harlem by 11:05 a.m. before heading east to Wolf Point at 11:40 a.m. The flyover should reach Glendive by 11:55 a.m., Miles City around 12:15 p.m., Hardin at 12:40 p.m., before flying over Billings around 12:50 p.m. After leaving the Magic City, Livingston will have a 1:10 p.m. flyover, followed by Bozeman at 1:20 p.m.



The Montana Air National Guard recommends that you observe the flyover from home and "refrain from traveling to see it."

President Trump announced last month that several U.S. cities would have flyovers from the Navy Blue Angels and The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, but the closest that flyover will get to Montana is planned in Seattle, and another in Portland, Oregon.