How Close Will Thunderbirds Flyover Get to Billings?

President Trump announced Wednesday (4/22) that many U.S. cities will have flyovers from the Navy Blue Angels, and The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in upcoming weeks.

America's top flight demonstration teams will head out on a multi-city tour to "thank first responders, essential personnel, and military service members as we collectively battle the spread of COVID-19," according to the Washington Post.

"And it's really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak," said President Trump in his press conference yesterday (Wednesday 4/22).

Earlier this month, the Thunderbirds flew eight of their jets over 18 hospitals and medical facilities near Las Vegas in support of our heroes on the frontlines, according to USA Today.

Currently, the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds have plans to fly jointly over Washington, Baltimore, New York, Newark, Trenton, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Austin, according to the Washington Post.

Based out of Pensacola, Florida, the Blue Angels have planned flyovers in 13 cities that include Miami, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville in Florida; Norfolk and Virginia Beach in Virginia; and Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, and Kingsville and Corpus Christi in Texas.

The closest the Thunderbirds will get to Montana is a planned flight over Seattle, and another in Portland. But, the list of cities could change, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The Thunderbirds flew over Colorado’s front range to honor medical worker, and those on the front lines, earlier this week.