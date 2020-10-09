My Final Thought of the Week: Who Was Really the Worst President?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I only caught a few minutes of the Vice Presidential debate on Wednesday. One comment that stuck with me was Kamala Harris saying that President Trump is the worst President in the history of this country. Michele Obama also made reference to that in her podcast earlier in the week. Apparently, both forgot about DEMOCRAT James Buchanan who prior to Lincoln in his inaugural address said of slavery, "happily, a matter of but little practical importance" and also “All for which the slave States have ever contended, is to be let alone and permitted to manage their domestic institutions in their own way. As sovereign States, they, and they alone, are responsible before God and the world for the slavery existing among them."

You will all get your ballots this weekend. USE THEM and PRAY. See ya Monday at 5.