Friday Fragments: Corn On The Cob, Nature, Water Slides

It's corn on the cob season. Please don't waste your time telling me all of the interesting ways that you cook yours. I boil mine for 10 minutes, and that method works. The price bump this year is 9 bucks a dozen.

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM loading...

Paul and I are unofficial, unpaid spokespersons for the Reuteri probiotic, available at Mary's Health Foods in the cooler.

Credit: Canva Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM loading...

They had a 109 mph wind gust in Missoula two nights ago. There are still a lot of people without power.

And speaking of Mother Nature, there was an unexpected explosion in Yellowstone National Park. Of course, somebody got some video of it with their phone. If I had been there, I would've been the next guy out of the park. Yellowstone sits on a giant volcano, and it is going to blow someday.

Last Friday at this time, Joe Biden was still running for president. At least this election is going to be interesting. I do wish that the social media sites wouldn't sell ads to politicians. Did I mention that I already know who I'm voting for?

My favorite post from Facebook this week was from a gal asking why Billings doesn't have cooling centers. She must not have grown up here.

Rumor has it that the water slide tubes at Big Timber are getting taken down. They closed down a long time ago, but I'm old enough to remember getting excited about making the trip up there to spend the day slipping and sliding. You know, before the internet and staring at our phones all day.