My New Personal Record For Losing Expensive Sunglasses

Pictured above is not the expensive pair of sunglasses I'm writing about. I didn't own those long enough to get a picture of them. Above are the cheap ones I've had for about five years now. My new Oakley sunglasses made it a grand total of six days. That's right; not even a full week of enjoyment.

I know I'm not the only one with this curse, but I can't seem to learn my lesson. I have occasional problems with my eyes and when I'm having a rough day with them, the sun makes things 10 times worse, so every few years I decide I'm going to spring for a good pair of sunglasses. Expensive is a subjective term, but for me, the $90 Oakleys I bought fall into the expensive category. My guess is that they are now being enjoyed by a customer at Boot Barn because I think that's where we parted ways.