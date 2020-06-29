ND Country Fest Postponed Until 2021

A North Dakota summer music festival, that was scheduled to happen in a couple of weeks, has announced they are pushing back their event to next year.

The ND Country Fest in New Salem was planning for three big days of country music from July 9 through 11, but according to a press release, the festival has to be pushed back to 2021 because of current COVID-19 restrictions in North Dakota.

We did everything possible we could do to produce ND Country Fest in a safe and responsible manner. Our hearts do sincerely go out to the great people of New Salem and Morton County as well for missing ND Country Fest 2020 and the impact this will all play on the community for this year. We appreciate our loyal fans, our great Sponsor Partners, and we will be back stronger than ever. -Luke Shafer, Owner and Founder of ND Country Fest.

According to the press release, ND Country Fest organizers were led to believe that the state of North Dakota would be at a level 'blue' by the first day of the festival. But on June 23, the Governor of North Dakota announced that it would not be until late this summer before the state reaches that level.

Event organizers requested a special permit to move forward with the ND Country Fest from the Morton County Health Administrator, but that request was denied.

The new dates for the ND Country Fest will be July 8, 9, and 10 in 2021. All tickets and camping passes purchased for the 2020 festival date will be honored.