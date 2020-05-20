3 Ways to Win ND Country Fest Weekend Passes

Country music fans are starving for an outdoor event, and this one is happening in North Dakota, less than 6 hours from Billings!

ND Country Fest, July 9, 10 and 11 in New Salem, North Dakota. Don't miss this lineup that includes:

Dustin Lynch, John Michael Montgomery, Lee Roy Parnell on Saturday, July 11

Chris Janson, Diamond Rio on Friday, July 10

Little Texas on Thursday, July 9

Here are 3 ways to win your way to New Salem, North Dakota for ND Country Fest:

