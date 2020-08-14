ND Country Fest Adds Brantley Gilbert to 2021 Lineup

The Dakota's largest country music and camping festival continues to add to their lineup for the 2021 ND Country Fest, with tickets going on-sale this upcoming Wednesday (8/19).

Brantley Gilbert has just been announced as a headliner for next years festival, adding to an already packed bill that includes Dustin Lynch, Little Texas, John Michael Montgomery, Diamond Rio, and more.

This will be ND Country Fest's largest show ever. Already offering the best in Country Music and great camping, making ND Country Fest a vacation destination year after year. ALL the fun under the sun you would want to have. ND Country Fest offers so much more.

The annual 3-day festival is held in New Salem, North Dakota, which is approximately 5 1/2 hours from Billings, and is now scheduled for July 8-10, 2021. Organizers of the ND Country Fest were hoping to move forward with their event this month, but restrictions due to COVID-19 kept the event from moving forward.

Tickets and camping passes for ND Country Fest 2021 will go on-sale at 11am MDT this Wednesday, August 19 at discounted "alumni" pricing, according to a press release from the festival. This special pricing will be available for one week only, with some discounts up to 50 percent off gate prices.

CLICK HERE for ND Country Fest Ticket and Camping Info.

ND Country Fest is also a huge community partner giving back in so many ways. From volunteers working at event to raise funds for their organizations, to assisting local/regional Nonprofits in exceeding their fundraising goals. To date in just a few short years, ND Country Fest has given back in excess of $140,000 in cash and $50,000 in kind to the region.