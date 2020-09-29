Need A Book, Take A Book

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I had a meeting this week in the coffee shop located on the first floor of the hotel we work in. And while I was waiting for it to start, I ran across a little "lending library."

I've seen these around before, but I didn't know we had one in our hotel. I know the lady that curates one on Marathon Avenue in the Heights. She's always looking for more books to stock it with. I gave her a box earlier this year. Now that I know that we have one in the building that I work in, they can expect a boost to their collection. A large one.

I don't read as avidly as I did in my twenties. But back then, all that reading was all that I could AFFORD to do.

One day last winter I was in my basement where I've got a couple of pretty good-sized bookcases and they were overflowing. So, I figured that it's time to downsize.

I've got stuff from some big-name authors. Robert B. Parker has the Spenser series. The old TV show "Spenser For Hire" was based on these books. I like the "Hawk" character in the books far better. He was too "goody-two-shoes" in the television show.

I've got most everything that James Patterson has ever written or cowritten.

I was surprised to find out how great the Harry Potter books were. I read them all.

Michael Crichton, Harold Robbins, Patricia Cornwell, Stephen King, J.R..R. Tolkien and John Grisham all have their work featured in my collection.

I also have autobiographies by Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Sammy Hagar, Roger Miller and about fifty others.

Apparently, I like reading about anything mysterious, magic, and famous people.