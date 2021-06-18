No Boating on Cooney: Firefighting Aircraft Active

If you were thinking about heading to Cooney for some boating this weekend, you may want to reconsider. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post Friday morning (6/18), announcing that all watersports on Cooney Reservoir have been suspended, untill further notice, as fire fighting crews are using the body of water to refill aircraft tankers. Boating is prohibited and all boat ramps are closed.

If you have questions or concerns, the CCSO said you can contact Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks at 406-247-2940 or the Cooney Reservoir Office at 406-445-2326. Just for fun, here's a pic of my old man, still getting up on skis at 70'ish. Good old dad.

Camping and land-based activities are still permitted.

You can still camp, or fish from shore...you just can't be on the water. Not on a tube, not a kayak, not on a giant unicorn floaty. This request seems reasonable, as it would be a really bad day if you got sucked up into the belly of an airplane or a helicopter bucket.

Kenny Barnhart shared this cool video of two fire planes refilling at Cooney Reservoir on Friday.

Lake Elmo is currently unaffected by fire-fighting aircraft.

We had heard a rumor that Lake Elmo was also closed to watersport activities. That is NOT true. Terry Walters with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the only restriction on the popular recreation site is open-burning, including use of the barbeque grills scattered around the park.

Walters added that draining of the lake won't happen until late September or early October, giving locals a full summer to enjoy the park.

