TUESDAY: Red Flag Fire Weather Warnings for Montana

Yellowstone County, along with almost every other county in Montana, is under a Red Flag Warning for Fire Weather on Tuesday, June 15th. Dangerous fire conditions exist across the state.

From Anaconda to Miles City (and everywhere in between) there is a high risk of fire today. Any fires that start today will be difficult to contain due to high temperatures, low humidity, and very gusty winds across the state.

MANY JURISDICTIONS HAVE CLOSED OPEN BURNING TODAY. It's DEFINITELY not the best day for any sort of outdoor recreational fire. Please use good judgment today as conditions really are dangerous. According to the National Weather Service:

A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM THIS EVENING for many counties in Montana. IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior.

Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. WHERE: In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124 (many others as well. See Fire Zone Map below for reference.)

In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124 (many others as well. See Fire Zone Map below for reference.) COUNTIES: In Central MT...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Park...Sweet Grass. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater...Sweetgrass...Yellowstone.

In Central MT...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Park...Sweet Grass. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater...Sweetgrass...Yellowstone. WIND: Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.

Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent. TEMPERATURES: In the 90s to around 100 degrees.

In the 90s to around 100 degrees. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Let's play it safe today...no outside burning of any kind. PLEASE don't throw cigarette butts out the window. Conditions are very dangerous across the state and any fire that begins today will be nearly impossible to contain.