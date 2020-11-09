Nothing to Drive at The Drive-Up Window

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

One of the things that I like about our area Taco John's is that you can get tacos before 10 a.m. A lot of other places, including the Taco John's in Wyoming, won't serve lunch until after 10:30 in the morning.

I was coming back from Denver a couple of years ago when I stopped at the Taco John's in Cheyenne and asked for a couple of tacos. The guy at the register noted that it was only 8:30 in the morning and they didn't serve tacos until 10:30.

I said "Lettuce."

He said, "What?"

I said, "Lettuce. That's the only missing ingredient on the make table. You've got shells, taco meat, and cheese. So, all that's missing is the lettuce. And I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that you have some lettuce around here somewhere."

But he wouldn't budge, so I ate at Subway.

Anyway, I was at Taco John's in the Heights yesterday morning (where they gladly make tacos anytime during business hours) and I pull up behind a guy without a vehicle. He had actually parked around front because he was hauling his boat and didn't want to navigate their rather skinny exit.

I told him that I was pretty sure that it was a law that you had to drive SOMETHING at a drive-through. He laughed but disagreed.

The Heights Taco John's drive-through exit is built right against a hill, so there's no room to make it any wider. And there is also a telephone pole that you could hit pretty easily if you're rolling and going through your sack of food if you weren't careful.

To my knowledge, there have never been any traffic fatalities at this drive-through.