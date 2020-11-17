Grab Some Tacos And Help Out The Boys And Girls Clubs

You know it's going to be a good day when you can help out a great local charity by eating. Taco John's in Billings and Laurel are teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County to help raise funds. Crunch for a Cause is tomorrow (Wednesday, November 18th) from 4p-8p when you eat at Taco John's in Billings and Laurel, they'll give 25 percent of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.

In a press release issued about the fundraiser, Karrie Owen, VP of Donor Advancement & Marketing at the Boys & Girls Clubs says, "We are so grateful for this event." She went on to add, "Taco John's is a generous partner the truly goes above and beyond to make Billings a great place to live." Tammy Ratka, General Manager at Taco John's in the Heights said, "This fundraiser is one of the things that makes working for Taco John's so rewarding".

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone Clubs have been helping and serving young people for the last 49 years. I can remember when my kids were young they would go to the club after school and also in the summertime (they are now 21 and 18 - so it's been a few years). I had the great honor of serving on the Board of the BGC of Yellowstone County a few years ago. It was one of the most rewarding times in my professional and personal life. If you are pondering what to have for a late lunch or dinner, swing into one of the four Taco John's in Billings or the Taco John's in Laurel and get something. Not only will you get some great food, but you will be helping a great organization that is all about the kids in our community. For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone Country visit begreatyellwostone.org.