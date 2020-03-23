Who could have ever imagined that a couple of words like Coronavirus or COVID-19 would cause so much trouble and crazy health problems and even death? Well, this is the world we live in right now and we need to make the best of it. Social Distancing is the buzz phrase of the day, week and perhaps month or months. Staying at least six feet away from each other, no hugging, shaking hands or other kinds of contact. If you are a nonessential worker, stay home.

I've been mulling all of this over and have been preaching to my kids about social distancing. One advantage of this mess is that I have been able to catch up on some of the things I've fallen behind on. I got all my laundry done and the kitchen deep cleaned (for the most part). I baked for the first time in months and watched some of my favorite shows on DVR that I had recorded and just hadn't gotten to. I recorded and watched the season premiere of "The Blacklist" and I'm looking forward to the new season of "Ozark" coming out on Friday. I also started watching "Tiger King," a weird very creepy show, and the new season of "F is for Family" is on too. What are you doing while we are enduring social distancing to help the time go by?