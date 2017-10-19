Live Nation presents Old Dominion in concert Friday, February 23rd at 8:00pm at the Shrine Auditorium. Old Dominion, one of country music's hottest new acts, voted Academy of Country Music Associations Best New Vocal Group of the Year in 2016 is on tour promoting their new album "Happy Endings"

Tickets are on sale Friday, October 20th at 10:00am at ticketfly.com or at the Shrine Auditorium.

Get your tickets early by buying today until 10pm Click here and use passcode: country

General admission tickets are $39.50

General admission pit tickets are $59.50

Doors open at 7:00pm.