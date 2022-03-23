Let’s Speculate the Future of the Billings Shrine Auditorium

Let's speculate. If you saw the article in the Billings Gazette this morning, you know that they are in the process of selling the Shrine Auditorium. But they aren't saying who is buying it or what it's going to be.

National Franchises in Billings We Need

Let's start with all the usual suspects that are the national franchises that aren't here yet. And since it's my article, I get to pick. So, let's go with a T.G.I. Fridays, A Dave & Busters, or a Top Golf, please.

Another Brewery Coming to Billings?

I could see this location being a great spot for yet another brewery with food. So maybe it's a second Vig, Diamond X, or Grandstand. And if you haven't had wings at the Grand Stand, you're missing out.

The parking is more than ample for whatever goes in.

The Billings Shrine Auditorium Has Brought Lots to This Community In The Past

And when it does reopen as whatever it's going to be, I can take my daughter and bore her to death with all of the different events that I've attended there.

I saw Willie Nelson there. And Keith Urban, Restless Heart, Janie Fricke, Williams & Ree, and countless other concerts.

We emceed the Taste Of Home Cooking Schools. Watched and played countless basketball games there. I attended gun shows, beer fests, and rummage sales as well.

I went to weddings, wedding receptions, assorted dances, and even got to ride an elephant one year when the circus was in town.

What's Next For the Billings Shrine Auditorium?

Perhaps somebody reading this already knows what's coming, let me know.

I'm happy that it got sold. The Shriners have been keeping this place alive for a long time. Now that place will get a little facelift.

