One Wrong Step

Well...it happened again folks. I got up early this morning to get ready for work and while walking out to the kitchen in my drowsy state, I found one of my kid's Lego blocks with my foot.

If you haven't ever done this, I am hear to tell you that nothing will wake you up quicker than the shooting pain of stepping on one of your kid's toys. The smaller...the more pain it seems

I swear my neighbors that live up Bitterroot heard my screams.

No matter how much I preach to them to pick up their toys it never sinks in. I have even resorted to through toys away to get the point to go through to no avail.

Have you ever stepped on you kid's toys? Tell me about it at 406-248-5665.