Only Die-Hard Fans of the Chicago Cubs Will Understand

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the "disapproving" definition of a fanatic is "a person exhibiting excessive enthusiasm and intense uncritical devotion toward some controversial matter (as in religion or politics)."

The secondary definition of fanatic is "a person who is extremely enthusiastic about and devoted to some interest or activity."

I have to say my fanaticism for the Chicago Cubs is more of that second definition, but there are some things about my love for those guys from the North Side of the Windy City that can be excessive.

As I sit in my office in downtown Billings at 5:15pm Mountain Time, the Cubs home opener has just started against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. While none of us Cubs fans can be at the games right now, doesn't mean we can't surround ourselves with things we love about our team.

Since walking up the ramp at Wrigley Field to see my first game in 1985, I've been bleeding Cubbie Blue. And since then, have collected way too much stuff that says CUBS on it.

Here's just a small selection of my favorite pieces of Chicago Cubs memorabilihia, gear, and other team stuff I've been given over the years