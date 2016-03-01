Oops, I Almost Forgot

I am a very busy guy and tend to get a little more consumed in my work than I probably should at times. Having a lot of kids tends to make my brain go a little crazy at times, too, which can make me forget things that I normally would not.

I am not trying to make excuses, just explain myself a little here.

This Thursday is my son's ninth birthday.

I love him with all my heart and would never purposely forget this important day, but I almost did and I feel horrible about it.

Thankfully my wife kept things on track by making sure plans were set for his celebration. Me on the other hand, I suck. I did get the cake ordered late last week from my friend Jenn and she is cutting me some slack because of my failure which isn't easy because she is really booked out. I am extremely thankful for that.

My wife got us covered on the presents and party.

How could I forget? If it wasn't for Christyn asking me if I got the cake ordered, I probably would have passed right through it and not remembered until they all started singing happy birthday.

Not cool on my part. I am better than that.

Have you ever forgotten something important and had to back track and scramble to make up for it?