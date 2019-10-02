Outrageous: Bullock Wasting More of Your Taxpayer Dollars

The above tweet was my reaction to the news that Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT), struggling to raise money and gain any traction in polling for his presidential pipe dream, will now accept public financing of his campaign.

I guess using Montana taxpayers dollars to fund his campaign wasn't enough...now he wants everybody to pay for his pipe dream. As you may recall, the Montana GOP called on Bullock to reimburse taxpayers for the bills he was racking up.

According to the Montana Republican Party, Governor Bullock has spent over $300,000 in taxpayer dollars. They add, in fiscal year 2019, Bullock spent $273,000 to cover his campaign security costs.

As an interesting sidebar, the head of the Democrat National Committee was in Helena, Montana Tuesday night. And it looks like Tom Perez took a shot at Bullock and his presidential pipe dream, according to this report by Holly Michels with Lee Newspapers: