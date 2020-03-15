Paul’s Daughter Talks Coronavirus from Seattle Childrens Hospital

Mallory Mushaben is a Clinical Supervisor in the Respiratory Care Unit at Seattle Children's Hospital. She joined The Breakfast Flakes last week to give her take on COVID-19.

LISTEN to Mark and Paul discuss coronavirus with Mallory Mushaben:

If the flu got this much media attention, there would be a lot more people going out to get flu shots and actually staying home when they are sick and paying attention to hygiene practices. -Mallory Mushaben

Mallory Mushaben is a 2008 graduate of Shepherd High School. She has a B.S. in Respiratory Care and Health Management from the University of Minnesota, and a M.S. in Respiratory Care Leadership from Northeastern University. (courtesy of LinkedIn)

CLICK HERE for a comprehensive list of coronavirus resources and updates.