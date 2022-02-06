Popular Red Lodge Teacher Speaks Out After School Board Decision

A popular Red Lodge middle school teacher spoke out about the action by the school board to not renew his contract. This, after students, parents, and other supporters from the community packed the school gym to speak out in support of Mr. Steven Morris.

KTVQ-TV's Casey Conlon was at the special school board Thursday afternoon and filed this report:

Mr. Steven Morris spoke out Friday morning on the "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint" radio show.

Mr. Morris: I stand behind my conduct. I stand behind my character and my good name. And without going into opinion or hearsay, I have not been made fully aware of the allegations that placed me on administrative leave on January 5. I have repeatedly asked for that information. I understand as a non union, non tenure teacher that there are restrictions in place that prevent me from some of that information. I'm very surprised by the outcome. But I will continue to serve the school district as they allow me to.

Here's the full audio of our chat with Mr. Morris:

Before the school board meeting took place, we heard from parents in Red Lodge who felt that Mr. Morris was being targeted because he wasn't a member of the teachers union, is openly Christian, and served in the US Marine Corps.

Mr. Morris says he is not resigning his position and remains on administrative leave. He also offered up the following questions.

Mr. Morris: Why would I remove my right to privacy to allow for public comment? Why would I not resign? Why would dozens and dozens of Red Lodge School District students walk a mile across town in 20 degree temperatures to endorse a teacher they do not trust? Why would members of our community take vacation days from work at 1pm on a Thursday to endorse a teacher who they do not trust? And why at the end of the meeting yesterday would I openly speak to quell the crowd's reaction to the board's decision.

Mr. Morris also did an interview with Q2 later Friday. Here's that report: