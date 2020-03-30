Positives to the Quarantine

This isolation from my regular routine has many positives. For starters, I spend a lot of money going out for lunch. Too much in fact. This time period has helped me decide that I'm going to do that a lot less.

Everybody's favorite singer or band are doing online shows, and those feel like a concert that's just for me. There's no traveling a long distance, then waiting in line and going half-deaf from how loud most concerts are.

I've spent more time talking to my neighbors than ever before (from a safe distance).

I've heard from a lot of people whose jobs aren't "essential" who never had any money saved for a rainy day, who are now saying that they will never again be without a little cash.

I'm seeing generosity and kindness. Everything from people cooking meals for others to something as simple as sharing a package of toilet paper.

Keep paying it forward.