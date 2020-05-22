Progress Report: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The St Jude Children's Research Hospital Dream Home raffle is well underway. This will be the 4th home to be given away in Billings, and this year they're doing something a little different. The past Dream Home houses were all newly built construction. For the 2020 raffle they're completely remodeling a 4 bedroom, 3 bath house on Hewitt Drive (off 21st between Broadwater and Central). I stopped by yesterday (5/21) for the chalk signing and to take a peek at the progress.

Credit: Michael Foth TSM

Classic Design Homes and build team leader Doug Wild are making some serious progress on the house. It's already looking completely different than my first visit pre-demolition. Walls have been opened up and windows have been replaced. New counters and cupboards were in the process of being installed this week and it looks like the crew is getting ready for some serious drywall texturing.

Credit: Michael Foth TSM

The centrally located Billings Dream Home ($275,000 estimated value when complete) will be given away when all 6,800 tickets are sold. They will sell out. You can purchase your $100 ticket HERE. Remember, if you reserve your ticket before June 12th, you not only have a chance to win the house, but you could win a Polaris side-by-side valued at $6,800 from Yellowstone Polaris. Here's an artist rendering of the exterior.

Credit: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Here at Townsquare Media, we are huge supporters of the amazing things that happen at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Where no parent ever has to worry about paying for medical bills, lodging and food while their child undergoes treatment.

Credit: Michael Foth TSM

Purchasing a $100 Dream Home raffle ticket helps out kids like Woods.

Credit: St Jude Children's Research Hospital

Woods is undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for a type of brain cancer called medulloblastoma. His treatment includes surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. “St. Jude means everything to us,” Woods’ mom said. “You arrive thinking your world is falling apart and they give you hope.” Woods loves putting together puzzles and playing with cars. He’s a happy, go-with-the-flow kid.

Credit: Michael Foth TSM

Get that ticket! Maybe you'll win the house, maybe you'll win the ATV and most importantly you'll help out kids and parents going through the toughest times in their life.