St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Final Week and Virtually Staged

The clock is ticking for your opportunity to win the St. Jude Dream Home! On June 25 someone will win a beautiful, completely remodeled, 2,100 sq. foot home located at 2115 Hewitt Dr in Billings. The house has 4 bedrooms/3 baths, a two-car garage, and fenced yard as well. It's in a great neighborhood with a park just down the street and is just waiting for YOU to move in. Classic Design Homes donated materials and labor and really did a fantastic job on the Dream Home renovation.

Traditionally, St. Jude Dream Homes are open for tours. This year (because of COVID-19) public tours are not available at this time. St.Jude Dream Home Giveaway organizers said,

The well-being of our supporters, volunteers and staff is at the forefront of everything we do at ALSAC and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Out of an abundance of caution for your health and safety, due to the current COVID-19 situation, the Billings St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Open House will be postponed until further notice. We look forward to seeing you when the house is open for visitors.

However, the house has been virtually staged by Modsy, a company that provides "interior design you don't have to imagine." If you've ever wondered what your house might look like with new paint, updated flooring, or new furniture, they give you a chance to visualize things before your spend a bunch of time and money. Many Realtors use Modsy for virtual staging too. Here's another pic of the St. Jude Dream Home.

Credit: Modsy/St. Jude Dream Home

Everything you see in that photo (other than the walls, floor and ceiling) are not there in real life. Pretty cool, huh? View more pictures of the virtually staged Dream Home HERE.

We can't wait to see who wins the house next week, as well as the ATV from Yellowstone Polaris and the $10,000 Visa gift card from Stockman Bank. The giveaway is June 25, so GET YOUR TICKET HERE now.

Even if you don't win, you can feel good about helping St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Where parents of sick kids never pay a dime for treatment, transportation, food, or lodging while their child receives the best care in the world.