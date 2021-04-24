Randy Travis has found a new stage to sing from, and it's bringing smiles and disbelief to his duet partners. The Country Music Hall of Famer is now on TikTok, and the videos are just delightful.

Aside from a few short, spot performances, no one has heard Travis sing since he suffered a debilitating stroke in July of 2013. Newcomer Andrew Jannakos caught the veteran's eye singing "Forever and Ever, Amen," and that led to a number of duets. For those not on the platform, that's what it's called when someone mixes his or her reaction with someone else's video. Alexandra Kay did too:

The sweetest performance comes when Travis joins GB of a popular TikTok channel called GBandMe. She's singing Hank Williams' "Hey Good Lookin'" and Travis can't help himself.

Even better is what happened when GB discovered Travis knows who she is. She nearly cries!

Travis is a country music traditionalist whose hits include "Better Class of Losers," "Three Wooden Crosses" and "I Told You So." He is a definitive country music voice, making his health scare all the more tragic, even if doctors were able to save his life. In the years since, he's fought to recover and married again. With his wife, Mary, he travels and attends shows in person as he can, often surprising young stars with his presence and familiarity with their music.

Here is Kay's reaction to Travis dueting her video. She, too, almost loses it. The legend's pull is multi-generational.

