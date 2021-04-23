The Flakes Are Headed Back to Mexico: Friday Fragments

Flakes Trip number 27 is going back to Secrets Akumal in January. In a way, we didn't have much choice in the matter because of less availability of flights to Jamaica, or the Caribbean. Which is a nice dilemma to have. Akumal is my favorite resort in Mexico. Don't know if we'll have single nurses again this year or not. But, trust me, they will be invited.

Thanks for the massive response to my inquiry about the Baseline School. I knew that somebody would know. And we even heard from the family that owns it and got the story.

It was announced this week that our mayor was going to run for reelection. I suggested that Paul should run against him. He can't of course, because he doesn't live in town. And he doesn't want the job. But I believe that the debates would be pretty fun to watch.

I struck out during the presale for Sheryl Crow. We'll give it another shot when the regular sale starts today. I think this show would have sold out anyway if it was held before the pandemic. But now I think people are desperate to get back to normal and do things like going to concerts. I wish she would add a second show. I'll probably end up watching her through my binoculars. Again.

Paul and I had quite the conversation this week about pork chops. Not only is he never going back to California. He is never ordering a pork chop when he goes out for dinner. We all have our "things." Mine is mayonnaise.

And I hope you were listening to us this morning a little before six because "we know."

Good stuff. Have a great weekend.