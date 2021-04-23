Brilliant Blue Flower Found on Montana Ranch

Yesterday, while the weather was nice, I got on my 4-wheeler to get some of the waterers ready for summer. I came across this plant/flower that pops up in the spring. I have no idea what this is. I know that no one planted it there but I would like to have some to use around the house. I don't know if it blooms every year or not. I have seen it before and it must be drought tolerant and hardy in order to survive our winters. I'm not even sure if you could even buy seeds for something like this or not, but the picture does not do it justice.

The color was a brilliant bluish or purple mix. I don't know if it's poisonous or not because I don't think the deer will eat it, and they eat just about anything they can get their mouths on. Please advise.

On another note, we announced the Flakes trip this morning. The anticipation was met with a huge response so my advice to you is to get in touch with Carol as soon as possible before we sell out. Because of all the flight reductions around the country, we only have room for about a hundred. We have two different departure days available: January 25 or 26th. So don't delay or you might be out of luck. Anyway, have a great weekend and we'll see you back here Monday at 5.

