Lewis & Clark Caverns Tours Returning, But No Reservations Taken

If it's a cave you crave, good news for you and those out-of-state friends and family that will be visiting you this spring and summer!

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will reopen the cave once again on a first-come, first-served basis for the 2021 season. Two distinct tour options will be offered from May 28 to Sept. 30, 2021. Visitors are encouraged to call a week before their visit as tour options, times and availability may change throughout the season. However, no reservations will be taken for cave tours this season.

The Classic Tour will feature a two-mile journey through the majority of the developed cave tour route, including the second-largest and longest rooms in the cave. This tour lasts for two hours and includes more than 600 stairs, stooping and tight squeezes. It is not recommended for small children, or visitors with mobility limitations or claustrophobia. And another heads up: bats occupy some rooms that are part of the Classic Tour. Bats can be susceptible to pathogens carried by people. To reduce risks to sensitive bat populations at the park, visitors will be required to wear face coverings in rooms that contain bats.

Tickets for the Classic Tour are $15 for visitors ages 15 and older, $10 for children ages 5 to 14, and $5 for anyone ages 4 and younger.

The second option is the Paradise Tour. It includes a view of the largest and most decorative room in the cave — the Paradise Room. This 1-mile tour lasts for 90 minutes. It includes 15 stairs between two rooms, but the path is mostly level and partly wheelchair accessible. Because the paradise tour provides better accessibility and easier passage, this tour is highly recommended for anyone with small children, claustrophobia concerns or mobility challenges.

Tickets for the Paradise Tour are $10 for seniors ages 62 and older, $15 for visitors ages 15 to 61, $10 for children ages 5 to 14, and free for anyone under age 4.

It's a good idea to contact the park office in Whitehall ahead of time at 406-287-3541. And the Montana FWP website page for the Lewis & Clark Caverns here is a great resource, too.