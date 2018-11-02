This Season’s ‘Real Country’ Contestants Revealed

The contestants have been revealed for the upcoming Real Country television competition, which aims to find the next big Nashville star. Hosted by judges Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt, each singer has their picks for the first season of the USA Network series.

Each judge will represent seven of the 21 acts selected to appear on the show.

Twain's picks include: Texas singer-songwriter Billie Jo, West Virginia-based Davisson Brothers Band, 15-year-old Texas native Riley Thompson, country duo the Young Fables, former Louisiana rodeo queen Kylie Frey, Alabama native Tiera, and former hotel singer Micah Woods.

On Owen's team are several well-known songwriters, including: Jaida Dreyer, who co-wrote Luke Bryan and Karen Fairchild's "Home Alone Tonight," songwriter Jamie Floyd who penned Ashley Monroe's "The Blade," police officer-turned-singer-songwriter Frank Ray, country duo Adairs Run, bluegrass singer Larry Fleet, Utah native Savannah Keyes, and singer-songwriter Regan Stewart.

Tritt's contestants are especially versatile and include: six-time Texas Regional Radio Female Vocalist of the Year Bri Bagwell, Marine Corps veteran Scooter Brown, Tennessee native Dave Kennedy, husband-and-wife-led band Porter Union Readers, Texas band Copper Chief, former Marine Tony Jackson and traditional country singer Cody Purvis.

The eight-episode series will debut on USA Network Nov. 13 at 10PM ET. It will also feature guest appearances from Trace Adkins, Wynonna Judd, Big & Rich and a special appearance by Willie Nelson.

Real Country is executive produced by Twain. Each week will spotlight one of the aforementioned special guests alongside the judging panel until things wind down and a winner is picked in the grand finale.

