The wait for new Travis Tritt music is nearing an end, as the country music icon has signed a new record deal with Big Noise Music Group and he readies a new album produced by Dave Cobb.

"I’m very excited about recording the new album with Dave Cobb. I’m also glad to be partnering with the Big Noise team and I’m looking forward to promoting this album with them in my corner," Tritt said in a statement.

"We get to work with a lot of great artists at Big Noise, but truthfully I never thought we’d have the honor of working with someone of Travis’ stature," said Jon Cohen, president of Big Noise Music Group. "Travis is a legend, plain and simple. He’s an innovator and an outlaw, perfect for our roster at Big Noise."

Tritt notably becomes the first country music artist to appear on the label's roster, which contains a variety of genres including urban, alternative and pop. The "It's a Great Day to be Alive" singer joins fellow artists Ashley Tisdale, DJ Holiday and New Politics, among others who are listed as artists on the label's website.

Tritt's teaming up with Cobb—who has previously worked with Chris Stapleton, the Higwomen and Sturgill Simpson—marks the singer's first set of original music in more than 12 years. In 2019 Tritt released Homegrown, a set of live recordings of his greatest hits from a concert in Augusta, Ga.

This March, Tritt will be joining Lynyrd Skynyrd on tour, followed by a string of shows by Brooks & Dunn beginning in May. Tritt is currently featured on the Hot Country Knights' debut single, "Pick Her Up." He is also featured on the Cadillac Three's "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy."