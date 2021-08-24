Reba McEntire Reveals She Did Not Have COVID-19 After All

Reba McEntire has revealed that she did not have COVID-19 recently, despite her previous belief that she'd contracted the virus even after getting vaccinated.

McEntire gave an interview to Nancy O'Dell via Talk Shop Live on Monday evening (Aug. 23), and during the segment, she revealed that her previous positive COVID-19 test had turned out to be a false positive.

"I did say that I had COVID but when I got tested my antibodies — it came up that I had not had COVID," the country icon states (quote via People).

"I had my antibodies from my vaccine," McEntire clarifies. "So I had all the symptoms, so I was kinda probably — I did get tested, you know the test that I had and it said that I had it but then the nurse that came and tested me for my antibodies said that I probably had the RSV virus."

According to the CDC, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a "common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms," but it can be very serious, especially in infants and older adults.

McEntire said that she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, had contracted COVID-19 in early August, and she urged fans to continue safety practices during a livestream on TikTok.

"It's not fun to get this ... You don't feel good," McEntire stated. "Stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can."

The legendary singer later told Variety that she spent two to four days on her couch with symptoms similar to those from a sinus infection. "But when I lost my sense of smell, I was kind of like, 'Wait a minute, maybe I have COVID,'" she said.

McEntire has not clarified whether Linn also tested false positive for COVID-19 or how his recovery is going, but she tells O'Dell that she's now "doin' great."

"I'm prayin' for everybody who's contacted it; family members, friends, I'm sure prayin' for all of ya," McEntire shares. "'Cause whatever I had, it sure wasn't fun."

