Recognize That Missoulian on the Yellowstone Season Finale?

For those of you who haven't yet watched the latest season of the hit TV show Yellowstone - don't worry. We won't give away any secrets from the latest season.

For those who did watch the season finale, did you recognize the Missoula, Montana man who got a decent amount of screen time during the court scene? It was pretty funny. My wife and I were watching the show and I started yelling out - "that's Jesse Ramos from Missoula...that's Missoula City Councilman Jesse Ramos."

Sure enough, Ramos shared on social media a couple of days later that, yes, that was indeed him on the season finale. He joined us on our statewide radio show "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint."

Credit Jesse Ramos

Here's the full audio, and some of the highlights below:

Jesse Ramos: I did it back in November of last year. And so I kind of almost had forgotten about it. I knew it was coming up, and I was watching it with my wife. And honestly, we couldn't stop laughing because I I had no idea that I was going to be THAT featured in it.

He said the other woman featured on the legal team was a professional actress who was flown in for the scene. He heard they were looking for extras, so he "showed up like everyone else."

Jesse Ramos: And then I don't know if they made a mistake, because there was like another professional extra there as well, and he wasn't in the scene at all. And I don't know if they maybe thought I was him because they stuck me in this featured scene with Piper and Costner, and I'm just like, okay, just trying to go with the flow. Next thing I know I expected them to kind of cut me out quite a bit. I did not expect for them to like focus the camera on me the entire scene. It was very weird. And honestly, I found it hilarious.

My favorite response came from one of Ramos' friends on Facebook: "Academy Award-winning performance!"