Vendors from five states, food trucks, and live music will be part of the entertainment at this weekends "vintage" shopping event planned for the Magic City.

The Rescued and Reclaimed Vintage Market will be held at Oscar's Park in Billings beginning this Friday (10/2) with the Sip and Shop Event from 4pm to 7pm. Tiny's Tavern will be serving up their famous 'Orange Crush,' and you'll hear live music with Third Wheel while getting in first for the vintage market. Admission for Friday's Sip and Shop is $20, with admission for Saturday permitted with Friday ticket.

Saturday the Vintage Market will run from 9am to 3pm, with admission only $5. Live music on Saturday features Switchback String Band, along with more then 60 vendors. Children 14 and under are admitted free.

Over 60 Vendors from five states that will be bringing in some of the coolest Vintage, Junk, Repurposed, Rusty, Primitive, Fine Antiques, Jewelry & Clothing that you will see this year.

The Rescued and Reclaimed Harvest Season Vintage Market at Oscar's Park, located one mile south of the Zoo Drive Exit. CLICK HERE to get more info about the market.