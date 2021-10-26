Residents Evacuated From Apartment Fire Near Downtown Billings

The Billings Fire Department needed extra personnel to help with a blaze near North Park on Tuesday (10/26), according to a post on their Twitter page.

Just after 7 pm this evening (Tuesday), a post on @BillingsFire confirmed that crews were on scene at a "working structure fire" that was happening in a small apartment building on the 700 block of North 19th Street.

BFD personnel were on the scene "performing fire attack," and according to the tweet, confirmed that residents of the apartment building were being evacuated.

The Billings Fire Department called in off-duty firefighters to help with this incident, according to @BillingsFire Twitter page.

According to the Billings Gazette, there were 3 people treated for injuries from the fire at 717 North 19th Street in the Big Sky Apartment complex on Tuesday night.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state