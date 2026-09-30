100 Years of Tricks and Mayhem: Harlem Globetrotters Coming to Billings
I've seen the Harlem Globetrotters twice. Once as a youth (I was amazed!) and once a few years ago here in Billings. My oldest kid was in 8th grade, and now she's married with a child, so... it's been a while.
Probably time to go again, when the Harlem Globetrotters roll into Billings at First Interstate Arena on April 2, 2027.
The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters put on a very entertaining show, even for those who aren't huge basketball fans. The action, wackiness, shenanigans, crazy tricks, and the "good guys" vs. the "bad guys" plots are always so much fun to watch play out.
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Very few entities have flourished for 100 years.
From the Harlem Globetrotters website,
There are very few brands in any business, let alone sports, that cannot just withstand but grow over the course of 100 years, and the Harlem Globetrotters are on the top of that global list. " - Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios.
The Globetrotters are an entertainment experience for all ages.
Part pure talent — team members have an unprecedented 60+ Guinness World Records, including 18 set last year — part WWE-style scripting and well-choreographed routines, the Globetrotters are celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2026.
When that tour wraps, they'll launch into the Rivalry Tour in 2027, and the Billings date will certainly attract fans of all ages.
Tickets are available now.
Billings pre-sale Harlem Globetrotters Rivalry Tour tickets are available from 9/30/26 to 10/1/26 using the code RIVALS.
For best results, using the Metra AXS app is a better experience than using your browser. Your results may vary. Get it on iPhone here and Android here. If you're more of a buy paper tickets at the MetraPark box office person, you certainly can. They're on sale 10/2.
My Night at The Harlem Globetrotters Game, Augusta Maine
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Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll