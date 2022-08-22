Rest in Peace, Visit in Honor: Remembering Those Who Have Passed

I'm sure you have all heard the song from Miranda Lambert... "The House That Built Me". In that song, she mentions that her favorite dog is buried in the backyard.

Yesterday I was walking back up to the house for some water and walked by mine. You may find this weird, but I talk to him every time I cut the grass.

I was thinking if people ever visit the cemetery to see the graves of their loved ones.

I need to get back to see my mom this fall and I'm going to make it a point to visit my dad's grave. I have a few things that I need to tell him and also ask for some advice on a few things.

It seems once people are gone then that's the end of it. I get it if people are cremated and their ashes are dropped in the ocean or something but I think people that have a burial spot would want their next of kin to visit. It may be tough for some to revisit the sadness but you could also think about all of the good times and reflect on how they lived their lives.

I see people all the time decorating roadside markers where they lost a loved one. Nothing wrong with that.

We'll all be there someday and I would hope the people close to me never forget the mark that I left on them either. If they are nearby, take the time. It may do your soul some good, I know it will mine.

