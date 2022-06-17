Two Fatal Motorcycle Crashes in Billings Less Than 12 Hours Apart

The Billings Police Crash Team is investigating two separate motorcycle crashes that happened in the city on Thursday (6/16) resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

According to the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the first wreck involving a "Motorcycle vs. Vehicle" happened Thursday morning on the West End at Central Avenue and 27th Street.

Billings Police confirmed the individual in the Thursday morning motorcycle accident was transported from the scene to a local hospital where they later died.

The second fatal motorcycle crash happened just before 4 pm Thursday afternoon (6/16) in an area close to MetraPark.

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter page, officers responded to a motorcycle wreck near 6th Avenue North and North 13th Street at 3:56 pm after reports that the bike was seen going southbound on Main Street in the Heights at more than 100 mph.

BPD says the rider was "thrown from the bike and has been pronounced deceased."

6th Avenue North was closed from Main Street to North 14th Street until around 8:30 pm last night (Thursday), according to the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

