RiverStone Health Alerts Public of COVID-19 ‘Scam Calls’

Some residents of Billings may have gotten scam calls regarding COVID-19, according to an advisory sent out from RiverStone Health today (Friday 10/2).

The press release from Yellowstone County's public health department said they received three reports on Friday of "suspicious calls" that left messages saying they were from "Yellowstone Public Health." In the message, the individuals were instructed to call a phone number "for the state that does not accept incoming calls."

According to RiverStone Health, their contact tracers never leave messages directing people to call the state or another information line, and they don't use pre-recorded or automated messages. RiverStone contact tracers will always leave their name, and a direct line phone number, according to the press release.