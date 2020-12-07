RiverStone Health Expanding Free COVID-19 Testing

The number of free daily COVID-19 tests offered by RiverStone Health increased today (Monday 12/7), according to a press release from Yellowstone County's public health service provider.

Located at 2173 Overland Avenue, the drive-through testing site will now be able to offer 250 free COVID-19 tests from 8:30am to 12:30pm Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary to receive a COVID-19 test, and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free COVID-19 tests are for people age 5 or older, who have symptoms of COVID-19, or came into close contact with a person who did test positive.

RiverStone Health also announced today that they have begun offering free Binax rapid tests, with results of that test available within 15 minutes. Rapid tests will be available by appointment only, between 8:30am and 3:30pm Monday through Friday, by calling 406-247-3327.

Walk-ins won't be accepted for rapid testing, and will only be available for people who are within the first seven days of having COVID-19 symptoms, according to the press release.

Appointments can’t be booked more than 48 hours out (for rapid testing). If all appointments have been filled for the next 48 hours, we suggest you go through the regular drive-through testing, also at 2173 Overland Ave. People who have scheduled an appointment for rapid antigen testing should stay home until it’s time for their test appointment, except to seek medical care. -RiverStone Health

Rapid tests will take about an hour for the entire appointment, according to RiverStone Health. If a rapid test returns negative, a PCR test used will immediately be run and will take 5-7 days for results. The second test will confirm whether the rapid is test negative, according to the press release.

Rapid tests have been known to produce more false negatives than the PCR test, according to RiverStone Health.

CLICK HERE for more COVID-19 resources from RiverStone Health.