Rosendale Fires Back at Former Montana Gov on Cheney Censure

Marc who? How do you pronounce his name? Roscoe? Rackicot? And where the hell is Roscoe anyway? (For those of you familiar with the great bumper sticker and steakhouse.)

I had to joke around on the radio Wednesday morning. While many of you may know and like former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot, many Montanans may not remember the 1990s governor.

Either way, when the headline flashed across the screens- "Racicot condemns RNC censure of Cheney, Kinzinger"- I think most Montanans brushed it aside. As Jenna in Billings messaged me while on the radio Tuesday morning, "Didn't he vote for Biden in 2020?" Yep.

Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) fired back in support of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and their vote to censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Here's a statement sent to me by Rosendale's office.

Rep. Matt Rosendale: When Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger accepted committee assignments from Nancy Pelosi to be a part of the partisan January 6th Committee witch hunt due to their personal vendettas against President Trump, it was evident that not only were they out-of-touch with the Republican base—but that they were actively seeking to do harm to the Republican Party, and our members. A formal censure of Cheney and Kinzinger from the Republican Party was absolutely warranted.

Rosendale was one of the first to call for Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney to step down as Chair of the House Republican Conference last year. The GOP conference eventually ousted her in May.

Rep. Matt Rosendale: Last year, I led the charge to remove Liz Cheney as Chair of the Republican Conference because instead of advocating for our conservative priorities, she used her position as a bully pulpit against President Trump. It's clear that Cheney and Kinzinger continue to do so to this day and that they are reporting to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat Party—we cannot allow folks on the other team to join our huddle. I'm glad they were censured and believe they should be removed from the House Republican Conference."