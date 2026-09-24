Laurel Police are investigating an armed robbery reported late Tuesday night at The Caboose Saloon & Casino. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of West Main Street at approximately 11:20 PM on September 22 after receiving a report of a robbery.

Police say a male suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect reportedly left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running toward 8th Avenue.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

A white male in his 20s is believed to be the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, with a slender build. At the time of the robbery, he was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black pants, and gloves, making identification from the business's cameras nearly impossible.

Officers searched the surrounding area following the report but were unable to locate the suspect. No injuries were reported in the incident.

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We spoke with Laurel Chief of Police Jarred Anglin on Thursday afternoon, who said the business only had a couple of customers and staff present at the time of the robbery.

Anglin said his office is continuing to review surveillance footage taken from the vicinity, and they believe the suspect may have headed west in a silver passenger car on Old U.S. 10 towards Park City after fleeing the immediate area on foot.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The investigation remains active.

Laurel Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the robbery to come forward. Investigators are also interested in any security or surveillance footage that may have captured the suspect, a suspicious person, or suspicious vehicle activity in the area.

You can contact the Laurel Police Department at 406-628-8737. Reference case number P202600754.

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