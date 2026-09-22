If you like live music, big brass, soaring vocals, and the occasional goosebump-inducing patriotic moment, you might want to clear your calendar for October 14.

The United States Air Force Band is coming to the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings for a FREE concert. Yes, there is an important catch: You still need a ticket. The tickets won't cost you anything, but they do need to be reserved through the Alberta Bair Theater Box Office.

The performance will feature the Concert Band and Singing Sergeants, bringing what the theater describes as world-class military precision together with some of America's most recognizable music.

The evening will include a mix of musical selections and patriotic classics before culminating with a tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

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The USAF Band plays hundreds of shows around the country.

Here's a fun fact: The United States Air Force Band has been around since 1941, when it began as the Bolling Field Band with just five musicians: a saxophone quartet and a bandleader.

Today, the Washington, D.C.-based organization is made up of six primary performing ensembles, including the Concert Band and Singing Sergeants. The Concert Band itself features 52 active-duty musicians and performs across the country on tours, while the Singing Sergeants currently have 24 active-duty musicians.

These are active-duty Airmen (and women) whose musical assignments can include everything from public concerts to military ceremonies, educational outreach, and diplomatic events.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Bring the family to the show at the ABT.

Air Force bands collectively perform thousands of programs each year, and individual Air Force bands average more than 400 performances annually. Their performances range from concert halls and civic events to military ceremonies and appearances for troops stationed overseas.

The performance is being presented with support from the Frank and Shelley Haughton Family, Crowley Fleck, NonStop Local, Cat Country 102.9, and 103.3 KBUL.

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