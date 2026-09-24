A Billings child suffered critical, life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near Will James Middle School.

According to the Billings Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rehberg Lane at approximately 7:24 a.m. on September 24 for a serious-injury crash involving a juvenile pedestrian and a vehicle.

Police say the child was in the crosswalk when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Read More: Walmart Pasta Recall - Montana Shoppers Warned of Listeria

Photo by Juan Cardenas on Unsplash gray and yellow concrete roadway at daytime

The crash occurred during the morning commute.

The initial BPD alert described it as a vehicle-versus-bicyclist crash. Eastbound lanes of Grand Avenue were closed while officers investigated, with westbound traffic reduced to one lane.

Officers were the first emergency responders to arrive and immediately began performing CPR on the child. Billings Fire and AMR personnel subsequently arrived and took over medical care.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with what police described as critical, life-threatening injuries.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The incident remains under investigation.

The BPD Crash Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Police have not released information about the driver or the juvenile involved.

The intersection has since been reopened.

Get our free mobile app

The crash is another sobering reminder of the risks children face during the morning school commute. The City of Billings' pedestrian and bicycle planning documents identify Grand Avenue and Rehberg Lane as part of the community's network of pedestrian and bicycle routes.

There have been several vehicle collisions with youth so far this school year in the Billings area.

The Billings Police Department is encouraging the public to keep those affected by the crash in their thoughts. This remains an active investigation, and police say additional information will be released when appropriate.

The Week That Was: In Photos (Sept. 24, 2026)