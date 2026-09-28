I have questions. So. Many. Questions. Doomscrolling Facebook over the weekend, I found a post from the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office that definitely stopped the scroll.

The department said a citizen found a hand grenade, and instead of giving the sheriff's office a call, the person thought it would be a great idea to bring it into the station. "Hey guys! Have I got something to show you!" we imagine the conversation went.

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Artsiom Malashenko Artsiom Malashenko

Who walks into a sheriff's office with a hand grenade?

Kind of like talking about bombs while you're walking through an airport, bringing a live hand grenade to a police station seems... risky?

Regardless, the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office in Townsend immediately called for assistance, reaching out to Lewis & Clark County and Malmstrom Air Force Base's Explosive Ordnance Units.

The EOD units determined the hand grenade was authentic and took the explosive to the Broadwater County Transfer Station out on Indian Creek, where it was disposed of safely, wrote Sheriff Mark W. Wood.

Not to make light of a potentially serious situation, but this ordeal certainly has an element of Montana humor to it. And the Comments shone brightly. Here are a few of my favorites.

Photo by Sven Verweij on Unsplash a close up of a metal object on a table

So, a man walks into a cop shop with a hand grenade.

Josh W. - Most of us just dream of finding a live grenade … And you just took it straight to the cops

Tyler D. - Disposed of it by pulling the pin and throwing it into a field

Eli H. - If a couch cost $10 to throw away at the transfer station what do they charge for a hand grenade?

Alex H. - “Dispose of it safely” “Hell yeah guys, we’re getting paid to blow something up today”

Photo by Duncan Kidd on Unsplash black and gray case

Richard M. - Who turns in a perfect hand grenade.....

Roger E. - Where u get a hand grenade at these days Amazon ?

Amara M. - Brought it to the sheriff station that’s one brave ass person

John G. - "Where ya all want this here grenade?" Can we get the footage from the front desk...

Greg D. - Why can’t I find cool things.

Samuel S. - I would like to have my egg back please

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