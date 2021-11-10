Salvation Army in Billings Celebrates 125 Years, Here’s How to Help

Whether it was the wildfires in the summer, or helping the homeless on the streets in the freezing temperatures over the Fall and winter in Montana- the Salvation Army has been there to help.

Can you spare some time to help out the Salvation Army with their Red Kettle Kickoff?

I had the great honor of joining the Salvation Army for their kickoff event last year, which was an especially hard year for them. COVID-19 restrictions were impacting everyone- small businesses, our hospitals, restaurants, and our schools. They also continue to have a huge impact on our local nonprofits helping people in need. Not only is there greater demand for services, but last year their biggest fundraising events were altered, curtailed, or cancelled altogether.

This year's Red Kettle Kickoff for the Salvation Army is coming up on November 18th as the Salvation Army Celebrates 125 years in Yellowstone County. Since that time, they've served more than 1 million meals in the area.

Find more details for the celebration dinner event on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmybillings/ or call 406-281-7433.

Here's other ways you can volunteer or donate this Christmas season:

VOLUNTEER