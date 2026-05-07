You might soon spot a very Montana-made beverage sitting in the cooler at your neighborhood Albertsons. And no, it’s not another hard seltzer or IPA trying way too hard to look outdoorsy.

Bearded Viking Mead announced this week on social media that it’s landing in Albertsons stores across several Western states beginning in August 2026, with plans for a nationwide rollout in 2027.

The veteran-owned company, based in Columbus, says its ready-to-drink mead products will first hit Albertsons locations in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and Colorado. Additional expansion into Oregon, New Mexico, and Washington is also planned as the rollout continues.

If everything goes according to plan, Bearded Viking Mead could eventually land in more than 2,200 Albertsons banner stores nationwide next year.

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What is mead?

For anyone unfamiliar with mead, it’s one of the world’s oldest alcoholic beverages, traditionally made with fermented honey. Bearded Viking is putting a modern spin on the ancient beverage with 12-ounce “grab-and-go” bottles aimed at today’s craft beverage crowd.

Company CEO JT Robertson called the Albertsons partnership a “defining moment” for the company, adding that the goal has always been to make mead more accessible to everyday consumers.

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The company says its phased rollout strategy is intended to help build awareness market-by-market while making sure distribution and in-store placement are dialed in before the nationwide push.

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This Viking ship is sailing into the big leagues.

Vice President Charlie Cleaves said Albertsons’ massive footprint gives the Montana brand a chance to introduce mead to millions of new customers.

The craft beverage industry has become increasingly crowded in recent years, with everything from canned cocktails to hard teas competing for cooler space. Mead, however, seems relatively uncommon in most grocery stores, which could help Bearded Viking stand out from the endless parade of fruit-flavored fizz cans.

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