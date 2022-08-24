SEALs, Medal of Honor Recipient Rally in Western Montana

Ryan Zinke is a Navy SEAL running for Congress here in Montana. Derrick Van Orden is a Navy SEAL running for Congress in Wisconsin. Together, they'll be joined on the stage by Medal of Honor recipient, and fellow Navy SEAL, Michael Thornton.

I don't know about you, but just to get the chance to hear from a living Medal of Honor recipient alone is worth attending an event like this.

Michael Thornton received the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam in 1972:

Upon learning that the senior adviser had been hit by enemy fire and was believed to be dead, PO Thornton returned through a hail of fire to the lieutenant's last position, quickly disposed of two enemy soldiers about to overrun the position, and succeeded in removing the seriously wounded and unconscious Senior Naval Advisor to the water's edge. He then inflated the lieutenant's lifejacket and towed him seaward for approximately two hours until picked up by support craft.

Derrick Van Orden retired as a Navy SEAL senior chief with multiple combat deployments. He's now running for Congress in Wisconsin:

During his tour in Europe in 2012, under the Obama administration, he was responsible for planning Special Operations contingency operations for the European Continent. This is where he learned that when America has ineffectual leaders, Americans pay the price for this lack of strength. The direct result of this was the tragic killing of his former teammate Ty Woods and fellow SEAL Glen Doherty during the terrorist attack on the embassy annex in Benghazi, Libya. The Freedom Rallies are being led by former Interior Secretary and former Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT) who is running for the newly created Western Congressional District in Montana.

Rallies across Western Montana will be held this weekend, starting Friday in Columbia Falls. I'm honored to serve as the emcee for the events, so I look forward to seeing you there. As an Iraq, Afghanistan veteran myself- I am excited to see so many of our great fellow veterans stepping up to continue their service to our country. Click here to RSVP for the events.

Credit Zinke campaign Credit Zinke campaign loading...