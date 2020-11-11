Several Companies Offering Veterans Day Discounts

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, I can tell you it truly is amazing to see the level of support that is out there all across the country for our veterans. Bottom line: we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the incredible Vietnam Veterans who came before us.

The Iraq and Afghanistan veterans of today would not get the level of support that we get from this country if it weren't for the sacrifices of the Vietnam Veterans who made it possible.

Several companies are now offering Veterans Day discounts or free meals for veterans all across the country- just as a simple way to say thank you and show support for veterans.

The VA actually published a list of "Veterans Day 2020 Discounts" on their website. Click here for the full list.